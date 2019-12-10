Lakeland PBS

Car And Train Collision In Fosston Leaves Only Minor Property Damage

Chaz MootzDec. 10 2019

A car traveling westbound collided with a Burlington Northern Sante Fe train on U.S. Highway 2 SE and 360th Ave. SE in Fosston on Tuesday, December 10th, 2019 at 9:13 A.M.

According to the Polk County Sherriff’s Office, Steven Burris, 50, of Topeka, Kansas was traveling westbound on the train tracks when it collided with a 2013 Ford pickup truck driven by 52-year-old Todd Jevning of Fosston, MN.

A 17-year-old male was also in the front passenger seat, however, no one in the collusion sustained any personal injuries. Only minor property damage was sustained by both the BNSF train and the Ford pickup truck.

The Minnesota State Patrol, Essentia Ambulance, and the Fosston Fire Department also responded to the scene.

