July 4 at 8:30pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Join us for a special presentation of A Capitol Fourth, featuring Patti LaBelle, John Fogerty, Renée Fleming, Trace Adkins, Andy Grammer, Yolanda Adams, Brantley Gilbert, Lauren Alaina, The Temptations, Chrissy Metz, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Kelli O’Hara, Mandy Gonzalez, Maestro Jack Everly conducting the NSO and co-hosted by John Stamos and Vanessa Williams!