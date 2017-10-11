DONATE

Candlelight Vigil Remembers Those Lost To Domestic Violence

Clayton Castle
Oct. 10 2017
By the time this story ends in two minutes, 40 people will experience domestic violence in the United States. Tonight in Brainerd, a candlelight vigil was held in honor of the victims and in memory of those lost too early to domestic violence.

On average, over 20,000 calls are placed to domestic violence hotlines nationwide. And domestic violence leading to a death happens far too often.

The community, which showed up in droves to the vigil, is where the awareness and advocacy for ending domestic violence begins.

Being vocal and outspoken about the crisis is also important to ending it altogether.

In the end, it’s all about how you treat those around you.

And if anything can be taken away from tonight, it’s that the vision of a future without domestic violence shines bright.

