Candlelight Vigil Held in Brainerd to Recognize Victims of Domestic Violence
On Tuesday, the Mid-Minnesota Women’s Center held a candlelight vigil for victims of domestic violence in Brainerd at Kiwanis Park.
“It was just an intimate, great, quiet evening,” said Mid-Minnesota Women’s Center Programs Manager Vicki Flor. “It’s one of those evenings that we don’t use microphones and speakers.”
Local law enforcement, domestic violence survivors, and members of the community were in attendance. Silhouettes with plaques lined the walkway leading to the Mississippi River underneath the West College Drive bridge.
If you or anyone you know is dealing with a domestic violence situation, the Mid-Minnesota Women’s Center’s number is 218-828-1216. The number is open 24/7.
