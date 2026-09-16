Sep 15, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Candlelight Vigil Held for Teen Found Dead in Cass Lake

Friends, family, and community members gathered in Cass Lake on Tuesday night for a candlelight vigil in remembrance of Dylon Ray Oothoudt, who lost his life to gun violence over the weekend.

Oothoudt’s body was found around 8 a.m. on Sunday in a yard on John Moose Dr. NW in rural Cass Lake. The investigation into his death is still ongoing.

Loved ones gathered to share stories and memories of the 17-year-old, who died on Sunday. Pictures of the teen were on display as candles were lit in his honor and prayers were spoken to the crowd.

We will have more details on Dylon and hear from members of his family in our newscast on Wednesday night at 10 p.m.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

duane w. payne camp ripley service 1

09-15-2026

News

Motley-Born WWII Soldier Finally Laid to Rest After 82 Years

forestview middle school choose kindness event

09-15-2026

News

Community Kindness Event Returning to Baxter’s Forestview Middle School

tamara larsen lakes area food shelf thumbnail

09-15-2026

News

Lakes Area Food Shelf Director Tamara Larsen Stepping Down at End of 2026

bsu minnesota education fair thumbnail

09-15-2026

News

Minnesota Education Fair Comes to Bemidji State University