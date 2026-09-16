Candlelight Vigil Held for Teen Found Dead in Cass Lake

Friends, family, and community members gathered in Cass Lake on Tuesday night for a candlelight vigil in remembrance of Dylon Ray Oothoudt, who lost his life to gun violence over the weekend.

Oothoudt’s body was found around 8 a.m. on Sunday in a yard on John Moose Dr. NW in rural Cass Lake. The investigation into his death is still ongoing.

Loved ones gathered to share stories and memories of the 17-year-old, who died on Sunday. Pictures of the teen were on display as candles were lit in his honor and prayers were spoken to the crowd.

We will have more details on Dylon and hear from members of his family in our newscast on Wednesday night at 10 p.m.