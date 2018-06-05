Candidates Work to Beat Filing Deadline

The deadline to file for state and federal offices was set to close at 5 p.m. Tuesday. That will bring resolution of rampant speculation about who will run for offices up and down the ballot.
Much of that speculation has centered around the race to replace third-term Attorney General Lori Swanson. Her exit from that race for a last-minute bid for governor on Monday could trigger a game of musical chairs within the Democratic party.
A handful of state lawmakers and even U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison had expressed interest in running for attorney general earlier this year. Swanson lost the party’s endorsement for attorney general over the weekend.
