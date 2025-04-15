Candidates Sought to Fill Judge Vacancy in Seventh Judicial District

There is a vacancy for a judge in Minnesota’s Seventh Judicial District.

A press release from the Office of the Governor says the honorable Leonard A. Weiler is retiring, and the Commission on Judicial Selection is looking for candidates to fill his position in the Morrison County Courthouse located in Little Falls.

The application process is open, and the commission says it is searching for fair, experienced, and civic-minded individuals to serve on the bench and offer their talents and services to Minnesota’s judicial system. Individuals wishing to apply may request an application by contacting the Office of the Governor and Lt. Governor at [email protected].

Application materials are due by 4 p.m. on May 5th and should be addressed to the head of the commission, Erin Sindberg Porter. The press release says the commission expects to hold interviews in early June.