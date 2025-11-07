Nov 7, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Candidates Recommended to Fill 7th Judicial District Vacancy in Todd County

luke godzala heidi hovis franz vancura thumbnail

From left to right: Luke Godzala, Heidi Hovis, Franz Vancura (Courtesy: Office of Governor Tim Walz & Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan)

The Commission on Judicial Selection announced Thursday that it is recommending three candidates for consideration to fill a vacancy in Minnesota’s Seventh Judicial District.

The vacancy will occur upon the retirement of the honorable Daniel A. Benson, and the seat will be chambered in Long Prairie in Todd County.

The three finalists are:

  • Luke Godzala, a senior attorney in the civil division of the Stearns County Attorney’s Office;
  • Heidi Hovis, an assistant public defender in the Seventh Judicial District Public Defender’s Office and an adjunct professor in the paralegal program at North Hennepin Community College;
  • and Franza Vancura, a partner at Quinlivan and Hughes, P.A., where he represents clients in real estate, business, probate, estate planning, and family law matters.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Terry Brisk sqk

11-07-2025

Crime

Murder of MN Hunter Terry Brisk Remains Unsolved 9 Years On

beltrami county history center exhibit file thumbnail 2

11-07-2025

Community

Redesign of Beltrami County History Center Galleries Coming After Private Grant

Crow Wing County Sign Hanging Sqk

11-07-2025

Business

Crow Wing County Exploring Ordinance Update on Resorts Selling Shares

minnesota rural chw community health workers conference bemidji

11-07-2025

Community

MN Community Health Workers Gather in Bemidji for Annual Rural Conference