Candidates File to Run for Seats on Bemidji City Council

Today was the deadline for candidates to file for most federal, state, county, and city elections. In the city of Bemidji, there will be four contested elections for seats on the City Council.

There are three candidates in the Mayor’s race: incumbent Jorge Prince, Adam Steele, and former At-Large Councilor Daniel Jourdain.

The Ward 1 election has two current City Council members facing off: incumbent Gwenia Fiskevold Gould and current Ward 3 Councilor Ron Johnson, who due to redistricting, now lives in Ward 1.

With Johnson no longer living in Ward 3 under the new district plan, there will be a new member to the council elected in that ward. Three people filed for that race: Mark Dickinson, Greg Kuhn (who previously ran as a candidate in Ward 3), and Katie Carter.

There are three candidates vying for the Ward 5 position as well: incumbent Lynn Eaton, Bill Batchelder, and former two-term City Council member Michael Meehlhause, who previously represented Ward 1.

All four elections are for four-year terms that would begin on January 6, 2025.