Candidates File for Seats on Beltrami, Crow Wing County Boards

With the filing period for candidates in state and local elections now over, we now know who’s in the running for seats on the Beltrami and Crow Wing county boards.

In Beltrami County, with all five district seats up for election due to redistricting, nine candidates filed to run there. In District 1, incumbent Craig Gaasvig was the only person to file for that seat. He has served on the board since 2019.

District 2 sees two people running, incumbent Joe Gould and Adam Bommersbach. Gould was first elected in 2022. Kari Howe and Scott Winger, both newcomers, are running for the District 3 seat currently held by Richard Anderson.

In District 4, incumbent Tim Sumner, who has served on the board since 2013, will run for his seat again, along with Frank Duresky and John Wilson Winnett. And in District 5, incumbent John Carlson, first elected in 2022, is running unopposed.

For the Crow Wing County Board of Commissioners, incumbent Paul Koering is the only person running for the District 1 seat. For District 5, incumbent Doug Houge is seeking his seat again, along with Johnna Johnson and Jamie Lee.