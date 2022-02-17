Candidates File for Red Lake Offices Ahead of May 18 Election
Candidates have filed to run for various offices in Red Lake’s upcoming election on May 18, and a list of candidates for each position has now been posted.
Wednesday, February 16 was the deadline for candidates to file for the upcoming election. The Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians has listed multiple primary candidates for each position.
Positions up for election include Tribal Chairman, Tribal Secretary, Tribal Treasurer, and other district positions:
Tribal Chairman:
- Darrell G. Seki, Sr. (incumbent)
- Floyd “Buck” Jourdain
- Angela M. Chaboyea
- Lydell J. Roberts
- Darwin Sumner
Tribal Secretary:
- Samuel R. Strong (incumbent)
- Tim Sumner
Tribal Treasurer:
- Annette Johnson (incumbent)
- Vernelle R. Lussier
- Martina M. Beaulieu
Red Lake District:
- Donald L. Good, Sr. (incumbent)
- Julie A. Stately
- Michael W. Needham
- Clem H. May, Sr.
- Nicole E. Desjarlait
- David F. Desjarlait
- Clayton D. Strong, Sr.
- Mark R. Kingbird, Sr.
- Martera F. Nelson
- Cherilyn R. Spears
- Mark A. Sigana
- Robert L. May
- Leland D. Lussier, Jr.
- Charles G. Martin
Redby District:
- Harold E. Graves, Jr.
- Jeanne R. Thunder
- Herman D. Donnell
- Gary R. Auginash, Sr.
- Donovan P. English
- Lester G. Loud
- Sheldon W. Brown
- Maureen K. Lyons
Little Rock District:
- Adrian Beaulieu (incumbent)
- Tashina L. Branchaud
- Cheryl M. Thomas
- James J. Drouillard, Jr.
- Harlow S. Spears
Ponemah District:
- Randall W. Kingbird
- Aaron W. Jones
- Brandon E. Raincloud, Sr.
- Eugene R. StandingCloud
- Scott W. Perkins
The last day for candidates withdrawal from the race is March 2.
The election will take place on May 18. A candidate must win 50% or more of the votes. If not, the top two candidates in each position will enter a run-off with a subsequent election in August.
