Candidates File for Red Lake Offices Ahead of May 18 Election

Mary BalstadFeb. 17 2022

Candidates have filed to run for various offices in Red Lake’s upcoming election on May 18, and a list of candidates for each position has now been posted.

Wednesday, February 16 was the deadline for candidates to file for the upcoming election. The Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians has listed multiple primary candidates for each position.

Positions up for election include Tribal Chairman, Tribal Secretary, Tribal Treasurer, and other district positions:

Tribal Chairman:

  • Darrell G. Seki, Sr. (incumbent)
  • Floyd “Buck” Jourdain
  • Angela M. Chaboyea
  • Lydell J. Roberts
  • Darwin Sumner

Tribal Secretary:

  • Samuel R. Strong (incumbent)
  • Tim Sumner

Tribal Treasurer:

  • Annette Johnson (incumbent)
  • Vernelle R. Lussier
  • Martina M. Beaulieu

Red Lake District:

  • Donald L. Good, Sr. (incumbent)
  • Julie A. Stately
  • Michael W. Needham
  • Clem H. May, Sr.
  • Nicole E. Desjarlait
  • David F. Desjarlait
  • Clayton D. Strong, Sr.
  • Mark R. Kingbird, Sr.
  • Martera F. Nelson
  • Cherilyn R. Spears
  • Mark A. Sigana
  • Robert L. May
  • Leland D. Lussier, Jr.
  • Charles G. Martin

Redby District:

  • Harold E. Graves, Jr.
  • Jeanne R. Thunder
  • Herman D. Donnell
  • Gary R. Auginash, Sr.
  • Donovan P. English
  • Lester G. Loud
  • Sheldon W. Brown
  • Maureen K. Lyons

Little Rock District:

  • Adrian Beaulieu (incumbent)
  • Tashina L. Branchaud
  • Cheryl M. Thomas
  • James J. Drouillard, Jr.
  • Harlow S. Spears

Ponemah District:

  • Randall W. Kingbird
  • Aaron W. Jones
  • Brandon E. Raincloud, Sr.
  • Eugene R. StandingCloud
  • Scott W. Perkins

The last day for candidates withdrawal from the race is March 2.

The election will take place on May 18. A candidate must win 50% or more of the votes. If not, the top two candidates in each position will enter a run-off with a subsequent election in August.

