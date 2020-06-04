Candidates Emerge For Bemidji City and Beltrami County Offices

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The filing period for next fall’s election has closed, and 19 candidates have emerged for Bemidji city offices as well as seven candidates for Beltrami County offices. Primaries will be held for Council and Board seats that have more than two candidates. In the case of the Ward 2 special election, that will be held on August 11th.

Bemidji City Council

Ward 1 – Joe Gould, Audrey Thayer, Laura Fairbanks, Adam Hellquist, Ryan Enger

Ward 2 Special Election – Jamie Thibodeaux, Josh Peterson

Ward 3 – Ron Johnson (incumbent), Paul Wiese, Greg Kuhn

Ward 5 – Nancy Erickson (incumbent), Don Heinonen, Ernest Joseph Oppegaard-Peltier

Mayor – Michael Meehlhause, Jorge Prince, Robert Elliot, Ivan Smith, Mark Thorson, John Henningsgaard

Beltrami County Board

District 2 – Reed Olson (incumbent), Joe Vene

District 4 – Tim Sumner (incumbent), Danny Anderson

District 5 – Jim Lucachick (incumbent), Christian Taylor-Johnson, Mike Bredon

