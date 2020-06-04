Lakeland PBS

Candidates Emerge For Bemidji City and Beltrami County Offices

Nathan Green — Jun. 4 2020

The filing period for next fall’s election has closed, and 19 candidates have emerged for Bemidji city offices as well as seven candidates for Beltrami County offices. Primaries will be held for Council and Board seats that have more than two candidates. In the case of the Ward 2 special election, that will be held on August 11th.

Bemidji City Council

  • Ward 1 – Joe Gould, Audrey Thayer, Laura Fairbanks, Adam Hellquist, Ryan Enger
  • Ward 2 Special Election – Jamie Thibodeaux, Josh Peterson
  • Ward 3 – Ron Johnson (incumbent), Paul Wiese, Greg Kuhn
  • Ward 5 – Nancy Erickson (incumbent), Don Heinonen, Ernest Joseph Oppegaard-Peltier
  • Mayor – Michael Meehlhause, Jorge Prince, Robert Elliot, Ivan Smith, Mark Thorson, John Henningsgaard

Beltrami County Board

  • District 2 – Reed Olson (incumbent), Joe Vene
  • District 4 – Tim Sumner (incumbent), Danny Anderson
  • District 5 – Jim Lucachick (incumbent), Christian Taylor-Johnson, Mike Bredon

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

