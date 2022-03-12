Lakeland PBS

Candidates Certified for Red Lake General Election on May 18

Lakeland News — Mar. 11 2022

Candidates have now been certified for the May 18th Red Lake Tribal General Election.

39 candidates in all have been certified for seven different positions on the Tribal Council. The candidates for include incumbent Tribal Chairman Darrell Seki, who will face four challengers in the general election, including former Tribal Chairman Floyd “Buck” Jourdain.

In order to win in the general election, candidates need to receive more than 50% of the vote. If that doesn’t happen, the top-two vote getters go to a runoff election in August.

Absentee balloting for the general election begins on Monday.

Candidates for the May 18th general election:

Tribal Chairman:

  • Darrell G. Seki, Sr. (incumbent)
  • Floyd “Buck” Jourdain
  • Angela M. Chaboyea
  • Lydell J. Roberts
  • Darwin Sumner

Tribal Secretary:

  • Samuel R. Strong (incumbent)
  • Tim Sumner

Tribal Treasurer:

  • Vernelle R. Lussier
  • Martina M. Beaulieu

Red Lake District:

  • Donald L. Good, Sr. (incumbent)
  • Julie A. Stately
  • Michael W. Needham
  • Clem H. May, Sr.
  • Nicole E. Desjarlait
  • David F. Desjarlait
  • Clayton D. Strong, Sr.
  • Mark R. Kingbird, Sr.
  • Martera F. Nelson
  • Cherilyn R. Spears
  • Mark A. Sigana
  • Robert L. May
  • Leland D. Lussier, Jr.
  • Charles G. Martin

Redby District:

  • Harold E. Graves, Jr.
  • Jeanne R. Thunder
  • Herman D. Donnell
  • Gary R. Auginash, Sr.
  • Lester G. Loud
  • Sheldon W. Brown
  • Maureen K. Lyons

Little Rock District:

  • Adrian Beaulieu (incumbent)
  • Tashina L. Branchaud
  • Cheryl M. Thomas
  • James J. Drouillard, Jr.
  • Harlow S. Spears

Ponemah District

  • Randall W. Kingbird
  • Aaron W. Jones
  • Eugene R. StandingCloud
  • Scott W. Perkins

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

