Oct 14, 2024 | By: Lakeland News
Candidates Announced for 2 Seats in the Ninth Judicial District
Two judges in the Ninth Judicial District will be retiring, and the Commission on Judicial Selection announced today that it is recommending four candidates for consideration to fill the vacancies.
The Honorable Robert D. Tiffany and the Honorable Korey Wahwassuck currently hold seats chambered in Park Rapids and Grand Rapids. The candidates named to potentially fill those seats after Tiffany and Wahwassuck retire include:
- Heather Labat – an assistant city attorney for the City of Bemidji, where she prosecutes misdemeanor and gross misdemeanor cases.
- Kathryn Lorsbach – the county attorney in the Clearwater County Attorney’s Office, where she handles a broad range of criminal and civil matters.
- Jordan Olsen – a managing attorney in the Itasca County and Koochiching County public defender’s offices in the Ninth Judicial District.
- Kimberly Wimmer – the executive vice president and general counsel of TruStar Federal Credit Union, where she assists with the overall leadership of the credit union and oversees all legal matters for its six branches in northern Minnesota.