Canadian Woman Arrested with Cocaine in Roseau County Accepts Plea Deal

A Canadian woman who originally faced first-degree drug charges after being arrested in Roseau County by customs officers with 288 grams of cocaine has had that first-degree drug charge dropped in a plea agreement.

39-year-old Krystle De Leon of Winnipeg, Manitoba was originally arrested at the Warroad point of entry on March 31. She told officers she was paid to drive the cocaine, which had a street value of close to $30,000, to Nestor Falls, Ontario.

As part of the deal, De Leon pleaded guilty this week to an amended charge of second-degree drug possession and was given a 48-month stayed sentenced.