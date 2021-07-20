Lakeland PBS

Canada to Open Borders to Vaccinated Americans on August 9

Lakeland News — Jul. 19 2021

After foreigners were banned from Canada for nearly 16 months, the country is finally opening its borders.

Canada will open its borders to vaccinated Americans starting August 9. Fully vaccinated citizens and permanent U.S. residents will be allowed – international travelers can enter starting September 7.

Unvaccinated minors under 12 entering with parents or guardians will not have to quarantine anymore. And lastly, fully vaccinated travelers will not need a post-arrival COVID-19 test – unless they have been randomly selected at the border.

Anyone not vaccinated cannot enter the country.

