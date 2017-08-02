Camper Fire Engulfed In Flames, Causes $150k In Damages Near Brainerd

The Brainerd Fire Department responded to a camper on fire at Pleasureland RV Center on U.S. State Highway 371 in Unorganized Territory near Brainerd on July 31 at 9:34 p.m. where damages are estimated at $150,000.

A caller stated the camper was on fire and was parked next to another camper, according to a press release.

About 30 firefighters arrived on the scene and found a fifth wheel camper fully engulfed in fire. The park model camper next to it started the fire. Both campers were parked inside the service area of the business in a secure area outside of the building.

The fire was quickly contained as fire crews kept the fire from spreading to the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. North Ambulance, Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office and Nisswa Fire assisted with water supply.