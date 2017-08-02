DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Camper Fire Engulfed In Flames, Causes $150k In Damages Near Brainerd

Haydee Clotter
Aug. 2 2017
Leave a Comment

The Brainerd Fire Department responded to a camper on fire at Pleasureland RV Center on U.S. State Highway 371 in Unorganized Territory near Brainerd on July 31 at 9:34 p.m. where damages are estimated at $150,000.

A caller stated the camper was on fire and was parked next to another camper, according to a press release.

About 30 firefighters arrived on the scene and found a fifth wheel camper fully engulfed in fire. The park model camper next to it started the fire. Both campers were parked inside the service area of the business in a secure area outside of the building.

The fire was quickly contained as fire crews kept the fire from spreading to the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. North Ambulance, Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office and Nisswa Fire assisted with water supply.

 

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
hclotter@lptv.org

Related Posts

Prescribed Burn Conducted In Brainerd’s Rotary Park

Marquee Fire Shuts Down Park Theatre In Park Rapids

House Fire Results In Fatalities

Bemidji Fire Department Responds To Early Morning Fire

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

John Westad said

Thanks for taking the time to come down and spend some time with us. Thanks, als... Read More

Jarrod Mankie said

Haydee, thank you for the coverage. You did an awesome job. - Jarrod (past comma... Read More

CC said

The drug and alcohol problem has been on-going for some time, extreme measures s... Read More

Cc said

Provide help before banishment, detox, see Portugal, very successful program... Read More

Latest Story

Building Collapses In Minneapolis, Injuries Unknown

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Fire officials are responding to a building collapse in Minneapolis and trying to determine whether anyone is dead. The
Posted on Aug. 2 2017

Latest Stories

Building Collapses In Minneapolis, Injuries Unknown

Posted on Aug. 2 2017

Baxter Man Facing 19 Counts Of Felony Possession Of Child Pornography

Posted on Aug. 2 2017

Pierz Wins Division 2 State To Advance To Regionals

Posted on Aug. 2 2017

MNsure Extends Open Enrollment Period For 2018 Coverage

Posted on Aug. 2 2017

Community Members Take Tour Of Newest Bemidji Fire House

Posted on Aug. 2 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.