Camper Drug Bust Leads To 3 Arrests

Leech Lake Tribal Police Department and Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on Monday at on a travel trailer style camper at a residence located at 6845 162nd Street, Cass Lake.

Law enforcement had been actively gathering information on the sales and distribution of methamphetamine from the camper in an ongoing investigation. Officers recently learned that an individual ineligible to possess firearms or ammunition was storing methamphetamine and illegally possessed firearms inside the camper.

During the execution of the warrant, three individuals were arrested and booked into the Cass County Jail after law enforcement located 74 grams of methamphetamine, three illegally possessed firearms and ammunition.

Charles E. Fairbanks was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, ineligible person in possession of a firearm, fleeing on foot and a felony warrant.

Anthony P. Beaudreau was charged with fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, fleeing on foot and a felony warrant.

Brian L. Fairbanks was charged with fleeing on foot.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Cass County ERU Team assisted with the search warrant.

The Leech Lake Tribal Police Department says they will continue to be proactive in efforts to combat the sales or possession of illegal controlled substances and firearms in the area, and appreciates any information provided by the public.

Anyone with information related to criminal activity within the Leech Lake Reservation is asked to contact the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department Narcotic Investigator(s) at (218) 335-8277, or via tips@llpolice.org