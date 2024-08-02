Aug 2, 2024 | By: Sammy Holladay

Campaign to Restore Pequot Lakes Bobber Water Tower Meets Fundraising Goal

The Paint the Bobber Committee has reached its goal of raising enough money to restore the bobber water tower in Pequot Lakes.

Over $75,000 has been raised after the committee adjusted its goal from the original estimate of $90,000 needed. A donation from a local Sherwin-Williams helped put the fundraiser over the top.

There is no set time frame for when the tower will be repainted, but the Paint the Bobber Committee told Lakeland News that it will be done before the end of the year.

