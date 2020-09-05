Campaign of Miner Bo

September 12 at 7 pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

After his conversation with presidential candidate Hillary Clinton goes viral and makes him one of the faces of the 2016 election, unemployed coal miner Bo Copley runs for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in West Virginia. But without much money or experience, he quickly discovers that being a politician is harder than it looks. As his long-shot campaign continues, Copley fights not only to pull off a monumental upset, but also to validate his own sense of self-worth after two years of unemployment. An in-depth look at one of the “white working-class voters” who propelled Donald Trump to the presidency, the film will be especially relevant in fall 2020 as we head into another monumental election campaign. In addition, its focus on a coal miner, a type of worker that has taken on an almost mythic importance, makes the film relevant all over the country.