Camp Ripley Investigating Training Round Found On Private Property
Camp Ripley is investigating how a training round could have ended up on private property in Fort Ripley Township.
According to a press release from the Minnesota National Guard, the discovery was made some time on Sunday.
Officials from Camp Ripley Training Center are working to determine whether a firing error or munition malfunction occurred.
No one was injured during the incident.
Camp Ripley says it will provide additional information at the conclusion of its investigation.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
Finally! So happy they will be doing something to help save our people & our... Read More
Looks like the red lake police have to get a few drug sniffen dogs up there. Sta... Read More
What about the 150 years of alcohol abuse and it's role in the destruction of th... Read More
My prayers are with the families of Red Lake. I know this will not bring your ch... Read More