Camp Ripley Investigating Training Round Found On Private Property

Mal Meyer
Jul. 25 2017
Camp Ripley is investigating how a training round could have ended up on private property in Fort Ripley Township.

According to a press release from the Minnesota National Guard, the discovery was made some time on Sunday.

Officials from Camp Ripley Training Center are working to determine whether a firing error or munition malfunction occurred.

No one was injured during the incident.

Camp Ripley says it will provide additional information at the conclusion of its investigation.

