Camp Ripley Hosts 75th Reunion Celebration

Sarah Winkelmann
Aug. 10 2017
The 99th Battalion Infantry was created by first generation Norwegian-Americans to help liberate Norway by conducting special missions. Today, they are the only federally activated unit at Camp Ripley, made up mainly of Minnesotans of Norwegian heritage.

In celebration, the Minnesota Military Museum at Camp Ripley will be hosting a living history with WWII reenactors to learn from on Saturday, August 12. A free climbing tower, weapon displays and live swing music will be available from 1-4 p.m.

Later in the evening from 8-10 p.m. the Historic Hanger at Camp Ripley will have a 1940s hanger dance celebration in honor of 75 years of the Viking Battalion’s Activation at Camp Ripley.

The dance is free to attend and clothes from that period are encouraged.

In order to enter the National Guard base, a photo ID and proof of insurance will be checked.

 

