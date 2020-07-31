Camp Knutson to Hold Virtual Quilt Auction

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Camp Knutson in Crosslake is hosting their 34th annual quilt auction this week. They plan to hold the event through a live stream so that buyers can safely participate.

The virtual event will help raise funds for the camp to continue to provide summer programs for children with special needs. Volunteers from around the country make and donate the quilts that will be auctioned off.

The bidding begins on Friday, July 31st. To register, you can visit the Camp Knutson website.

