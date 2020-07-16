Camp Knutson Offers Virtual Quilt Auction

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The annual Camp Knutson quilt auction fundraiser will be held online. It is planned for Saturday, August 8th. Live streaming of the auction will start at noon on that day. Online bidding will begin Friday, July 31st at noon.

This is the 34th annual quilt auction. It is an event led by volunteers in order to benefit campers with disabilities.

Support is important this year because this summer many campers will be unable to connect in-person to their camp community due to social distancing.

On the grounds of Camp Knutson, COVID safe in person quilt previews will be available starting July 31st till August 7th by appointment only. To set up a preview time contact Cindy, (612) 723-0342 or melsby2000@outlook.com.

Please register or make a gift at CAMPKNUTSON.ORG/QUILTS or call (218) 543-4232. Guests who register will receive an email with instructions for joining the online auction and other event information.

