Camp Knutson Hosts their “Night Under the Stars”

In Crosslake, there is a very special summer camp to make sure every child has an authentic Northern Minnesota Summer. This past weekend was the camp’s big fundraising event.

“It’s a place unlike any other,” Camp Knutson Counselor, Rachel Best, said.

Camp Knutson is a summer camp in Crosslake for kids with special needs. From Down Syndrome to Heart Conditions, there is a one week specialty camp for everyone.

“We have kids here with our skin camp that have never met another kid that had the same skin condition that they have,” Jared Griffin the camp’s Director, said.

“The heart kids we call them, have the big scar down the middle of their chest, and I was the only person at that table that did not have that scar,” Shari Schumacher the Chairwomen for the “Night Under the Stars” event, said. “So, for them to be able to go into the water, and not be stared at, not feel ostracized, and just feel like every other kid, that makes a huge difference in their life.”

On Saturday Camp Knutson was transformed into a fifties themed camp for their “Night Under the Stars” Fundraising Event.

“I am in awe,” Best said. “Every year I am so surprised at how many people are willing to come and donate and support camp. We couldn’t do this without all of their support, and so it’s amazing and everyone is so friendly, you just feel the spirit of camp.”

“Night Under the Stars” at Camp Knutson was an extreme success as community members showed outstanding gratitude, donating thousands of dollars during the live auction. This year items that were donated included Minnesota Vikings tickets and jerseys, a one of a kind fishing experience, and some handcrafted tables and benches.

Every year the funds go towards something specific that the camp needs.

“This year it happens to be a storage facility and a maintenance facility for the camp,” Schumacher said. “So, we always have that specific need for the camp, and in addition to that we raise money for horseback riding for campers who come and do not have the funds to go horseback riding.”

There was nearly five thousand dollars raised during the live auction alone and people also donated by buying a ticket to the event and through their silent auction.

“At the end of the day it’s all about the kids, it’s about the mission,” Griffin said. “We’re serving kids who need this the most.”

The Night under the Stars was a night full of giving, and a reminder that inspiration can come from anyone.

The new facility that Camp Knutson is fundraising for is scheduled to be built in time for next year’s campers.