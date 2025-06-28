Camp Confidence in East Gull Lake Honors Camper of the Year at 4th of July Picnic

Confidence Learning Center in East Gull Lake held their annual 4th of July picnic to celebrate the adults that spend their time at the camp.

A little rain didn’t deter the campers from activities like face painting, corn hole, and meeting the animals in the camp’s nature center. The picnic is also the time when the camp chooses their Camper of the Year, an award given out to an adult camper who staff recognizes as someone who helps make the camp better with their presence.

“We try to honor our campers by having a camper of the year. We’ve had three or so others in the past couple of years. That’s a new addition to this event. Just keeping the campers engaged, knowing that they’re that we value them coming here. And if it weren’t for our campers, we wouldn’t really exist.” said Amynda Hadfield, Camp Director at Confidence Learning Center.

Due to weather, the fireworks that were planned to be launched at the event were rescheduled to the camp’s wiffle ball meet up in August.