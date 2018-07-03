Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Camp Confidence Hosts Annual Right Friends Picnic

Jul. 2 2018
Leave a Comment

Camp Confidence of Brainerd held their 25th annual “Right Friends Picnic” Monday afternoon to celebrate Independence Day and the members of the camp.

Camp Confidence Learning Center is a camp for persons with developmental and cognitive disabilities along with the deaf and hard of hearing communities. The center aims to build self-confidence and self-esteem in their campers.

“Our campers have a lot of challenges so they need some happiness in their lives. They need some socialization and that’s what the camp provides,” said Bob Slaybaugh, Camp Confidence Director. “It gives our campers a chance to be successful at their own level, but also feel normal in our society.”

The picnic is put on every year and allows for the campers to come together along with their friends and family to play yard games, get their face painted, and even take a turn in the dunk tank.

“It is sponsored by Jack Mahaffey and his family who are locals to the Brainerd Lakes Area and he sponsors this picnic every year to showcase the abilities that people have, not just the disabilities, but also a way to thank them for being good community members,” Slaybaugh explained.

Camp Confidence is open year-round and is located just south of Brainerd, in East Gull Lake.

Contact the Author Rachel Johnson
racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby Set for Expansion

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Brings “American Dream” To Bemidji

Crow Wing County To Host Relay for Life Event

Bonnie Cumberland Sertoma Fund Supports Camp Confidence, Brainerd Schools

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Jay said

This man don't deserve his uniform he is a wife beater. How can he enforce the... Read More

henry said

great... Read More

Mk said

... Read More

Chuck and Gail Mueller said

Bravo David! You don't choose depression, but you can choose to get help and re... Read More

Recent Show

Northwoods Riders OHV Club

Locally, ATV and OHV enthusiasts band together through the Northwoods Riders OHV Club. But there is more to this group than just trail rides.
Posted on Jun. 28 2018

Recently Added

Northwoods Riders OHV Club

Posted on Jun. 28 2018

Ojibwemotaadidaa!: Iskigamizigan (Sugar Bush), Artist/Animator Jonathan Thunder

Posted on Jun. 22 2018

Ojibwemotaadidaa!: Counting to 20

Posted on Jun. 22 2018

Ojibwemotaadidaa!: Asabikeshiinh (A Spider)

Posted on Jun. 22 2018

Ojibwemotaadidaa!: Agindaaso-nagamon (Number Song)

Posted on Jun. 22 2018

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.