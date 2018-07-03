Camp Confidence Hosts Annual Right Friends Picnic

Camp Confidence of Brainerd held their 25th annual “Right Friends Picnic” Monday afternoon to celebrate Independence Day and the members of the camp.

Camp Confidence Learning Center is a camp for persons with developmental and cognitive disabilities along with the deaf and hard of hearing communities. The center aims to build self-confidence and self-esteem in their campers.

“Our campers have a lot of challenges so they need some happiness in their lives. They need some socialization and that’s what the camp provides,” said Bob Slaybaugh, Camp Confidence Director. “It gives our campers a chance to be successful at their own level, but also feel normal in our society.”

The picnic is put on every year and allows for the campers to come together along with their friends and family to play yard games, get their face painted, and even take a turn in the dunk tank.

“It is sponsored by Jack Mahaffey and his family who are locals to the Brainerd Lakes Area and he sponsors this picnic every year to showcase the abilities that people have, not just the disabilities, but also a way to thank them for being good community members,” Slaybaugh explained.

Camp Confidence is open year-round and is located just south of Brainerd, in East Gull Lake.