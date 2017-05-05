Call The Midwife

- Home
- Support
- Lakeland News
- Watch Shows
- Community
- Shop
- About
It’s now 1962 and times are changing. As they strive to help mothers and families cope with the demands of childbearing, disability, disease and social prejudice, the Poplar medics must make choices — and fight battles — of their own.
Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.
Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
No it won't because kids usually start smoking before 18 they just find people w... Read More
I have purchased the Pleasant Valley School, which closed just before Deer Lake... Read More
Donald. I read all about it on the USA Today website https://www.usatoday.com/st... Read More
Wouldn't it be great if the winner was wearing the original ruby slippers that w... Read More