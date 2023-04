Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Sunday, April 23 at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

One of the boys of Buckle’s paper shop becomes unwell. Sister Veronica spearheads a new council initiative to monitor the health of working children in the borough. Trixie is thrown into a case involving an underage mother.