Monday, April 2 at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

As she helps a mother whose newborn baby is suffering from a clotting disorder, Nancy is harboring a secret of her own. Sister Veronica’s new case shocks the women of Nonnatus house.