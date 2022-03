Click to print (Opens in new window)

Sunday, March 20 at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

It’s Easter 1967 and preparations are underway for a colourful Easter Bonnet parade outside Nonnatus House. However, Trixie is left shocked when routine building work nearby uncovers a terrible secret.