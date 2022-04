Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Sunday, April 10 at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

A heatwave descends over Poplar and Sister Monica Joan struggles. An angel comes in the form of Fred, who has a sneaky plan. While Cyril continues to search for a new job, Lucille comes to terms with unexpected news.