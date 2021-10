Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Sunday, October 24 at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

It’s July 1966, and Britain is in the grip of World Cup fever. Nonnatus House awaits the arrival of four new pupil midwives. One of them, Nancy Corrigan, makes quite an impact.