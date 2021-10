Click to print (Opens in new window)

Sunday, October 10 at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Sister Frances finds herself in a tricky situation when a pregnant woman confides in her. Trixie is troubled by her sudden admittance to the Lady Emily. Cyril helps an evicted family find shelter.