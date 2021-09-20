Lakeland PBS

Call The Midwife – Season 10, Episode 1

Sunday, October 3 at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

It’s 1966, and it’s a testing time for the midwives. But there’s excitement, too, as the women’s rights movement intensifies. With Trixie’s help, Sister Julienne is determined to steer Nonnatus House out of its financial quandary. Dr Turner deals with some difficult cases including a former soldier involved in nuclear test explosions. Sister Monica Joan experiences a crisis of faith. Sister Frances realizes she needs to be a little less spiritual in order to connect with the local women.

