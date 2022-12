Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Sunday, December 25 at 8pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

With Christmas approaching, the midwives move to their maternity clinic and are delighted when their first patient is a familiar face. Life in Poplar returns to normal after the train crash, and everyone unites for a talent show.