Saturday, December 25 at 8pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Christmas 1966 promises to be memorable one. The Nonnatus House team are faced with their busiest Christmas Day ever as the Maternity Home is filled with expectant moms and challenging cases. Luckily Mother Mildred is on hand to support the team.