Cabin Fire Results in Arrest in Outing, MN

On Monday, January 31st, 2022 at 5:31 a.m., the Cass County Sheriff’s Office had received a report of a structure fire on Peninsula Road, in Crooked Lake Township in Outing, MN.

Cass County Sheriff, Tom Burch reported, that responders had arrived on the scene and found a cabin that was fully ‘engulfed’ in fire, as well as a full-sized pickup on fire near the shoreline of Lake Washburn.

Burch also reported, that fire firefighters and deputies located forced entry to a garage with living quarters on the property. Tyler Opatz, age 36 of Sartell, MN was located inside the garage, and was taken into custody.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says, that the formal charges are still pending.

The initial investigation did indicate that Opatz had no connection with the property, and a search of Lake Washburn had indicated that Opatz has spent time on the lake. Deputies on location, had also located an second property that Opatz may have been at.

Cass County Sheriff’s say, that the cabin and the pickup are a total loss due to the fire. The investigation is still ongoing, with the assistance by the State Fire Marshall’s Office.

