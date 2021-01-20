Bystanders Help Riders After Vehicle Falls Through Ice Near Crosslake
According to a study done by The University of Minnesota-Duluth, it can take less than 30 minutes in ice cold water to get hypothermia. For this reason, when people fall through ice, action needs to be taken immediately. Fortunately, that’s exactly what happened to the victims on the Daggett Channel when they were rescued this past Saturday.
