Buy Local-Give Local Bemidji Event Raises $2,500 for Community Organizations
Harmony Co-op in Bemidji has announced the recipients of their annual Buy Local-Give Local shopping event. This year, they partnered with Bemidji Community Theater and Bemidji Community Food Shelf.
To commemorate Small Business Saturday this year (November 28th), Harmony Co-op offered 10% savings, while purchases raised money for the organizations, with 10% of sales split between them both. According to a release, 2020’s event provided $1,250 for each community partner – Bemidji Community Theater & Bemidji Community Food Shelf – for $2,500 raised in total.
