Buy Local-Give Local Bemidji Event Raises 2,500 Dollars for Community Organizations

Betsy Melin — Dec. 9 2020

Harmony Co-op in Bemidji has announced the recipients of their annual Buy Local- Give Local shopping event. This year they partnered with Bemidji Community Theater and Bemidji Community food shelf.

To commemorate small business Saturday this year (November 27th-28th) Harmony Co-op offered 10% savings, while purchases raised money for the organizations, with 10% of sales split between them both. According to a release, 2020’s event provided $1,250 for each community partner – Bemidji Community Theater & Bemidji Community Food Shelf for $2,500 total raised.

 

By — Betsy Melin

