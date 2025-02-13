Feb 13, 2025 | By: Charlie Yaeger

Bute Chosen as Next Head Coach for Bemidji State Women’s Volleyball

Erika Bute Cg

Erika Bute (Credit: BSU Athletics)

The BSU athletic department has announced Erika Bute as the newest head coach of Bemidji State women’s volleyball.

Bute earns her first head coaching job after serving as an assistant on the Beaver coaching staff during the 2024 season. Prior to coaching, she was a standout player at Augustana, earning an All-American Honorable Mention, two-time NSIC Libero of the Year, and four-time NSIC All-Conference.

Bute takes over for long time head coach Kevin Ulmer, who passed away from cancer at the beginning of the season.

