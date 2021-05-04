Busy Three Weeks for Brainerd Public Schools as COVID-19 Numbers Decline

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

End of the year events like graduation and prom are still scheduled as planned as COVID-19 cases decline at Brainerd Public Schools.

“We continue to schedule these events and celebrations, but we’re making sure that those safety protocols remain in place,” said Angie Bennett, Brainerd Public Schools Human Resources Director.

Bennett said during the meeting last week that 178 students were in quarantine as of April 27. That number was 272 two weeks prior.

As the calendar flips to May, Superintendent Laine Larson says in order to prioritize events like graduation, the school condensed these events into three weeks:

Wednesday, May 5:

Senior Recognition Night at Forestview Middle School on Wednesday, May 5. Event will take place in two shifts with students with last names A-L beginning at 5:30 PM and M-Z starting at 7:15 PM.

Thursday, May 6:

The performing arts will host its first event, the high school musical “Oklahoma!” starting on Thursday and running until May 9.

Tuesday, May 11:

The last day of in-person classes for seniors. The seniors will finish the year online to allow for a ten-day quarantine period if needed before graduation.

Thursday, May 20:

Graduation ceremonies start with Lincoln Education Center’s ceremony at noon.

Brainerd Learning Center’s graduation is at 4 PM at the Tornstrom Auditorium.

Both events will have limited capacity.

Friday, May 21:

Brainerd High School Graduation at Don Adamson Field at 7 PM. Superintendent Larson says the goal is to have just one ceremony for all students in the class of 2021.

Monday, May 24:

Groundbreaking ceremony at Brainerd High School’s South Campus at 11 AM.

Wednesday, May 26:

Grand opening for the performing arts center. Superintendent Larson says the capacity is limited to 355 people as of now.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today