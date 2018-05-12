Businesses, Work Crews, And Anglers Get Ready For Fishing Opener
This weekend is the kick-off of an unofficial holiday in Minnesota: the fishing opener. In the Brainerd Lakes area, it represents the start of long lines, crowds, and traffic…better known as tourist season. In the Bemidji area, though, the late ice-out has made it a race against time to place docks, fix ramps, and otherwise get lakes ready for the opener. In this team report from Sarah Winkelmann in Nisswa and Josh Peterson in Bemidji, we look at the work that goes into the fishing opener and the business and tourism it brings to northern and central Minnesota.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
I was issued a citation today for fishing with out a State permit, but as a enro... Read More
My symptoms started at the age of 46. My fingers on my left hand were stiff and... Read More
Pack 4082 (aka 82). That’s a mistake.... Read More
I’m sorry but I think this is a Sad day! There are plenty of girl activities... Read More