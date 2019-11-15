Lakeland PBS

Businesses Learn How to Manage Millennials at Brainerd Meeting

Nathan Green — Nov. 15 2019

The Brainerd Chamber of Commerce continued their Blue Ox Business Academy Success Series on Thursday by teaching Brainerd Lakes area business owners and managers how to successfully manage millennials.

The event was hosted by Big River Group CEO Bruce Miles, who demonstrated specific tips and techniques for better supervision of millennials. Miles stresses that the education system is teaching different skills now than what it taught back in the baby boomer generation, and workforce managers need to adapt to such changes.

“Right now in pre-K-12 education, we causing kids to work in small cooperative groups, sometimes they’re developing the goal, sometimes they’re developing the route to get there, but they’re learning how to resource and find and use data and information, they’re working in groups in a way that we’ve never done, and they’re binging those skills to the workforce, and if we don’t figure out how to use those in the workplace, we’re gonna reduce their chance of success, ’cause that’s what they’re doing in school, and if we can use some of those same techniques in their job, they’re going to flourish,” said Miles.

Session participants were able to take part in the interactive presentation and were taught how to provide meaningful feedback that works for millennials.

