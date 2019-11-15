Businesses Learn How to Manage Millennials at Brainerd Meeting

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Brainerd Chamber of Commerce continued their Blue Ox Business Academy Success Series on Thursday by teaching Brainerd Lakes area business owners and managers how to successfully manage millennials.

The event was hosted by Big River Group CEO Bruce Miles, who demonstrated specific tips and techniques for better supervision of millennials. Miles stresses that the education system is teaching different skills now than what it taught back in the baby boomer generation, and workforce managers need to adapt to such changes.

“Right now in pre-K-12 education, we causing kids to work in small cooperative groups, sometimes they’re developing the goal, sometimes they’re developing the route to get there, but they’re learning how to resource and find and use data and information, they’re working in groups in a way that we’ve never done, and they’re binging those skills to the workforce, and if we don’t figure out how to use those in the workplace, we’re gonna reduce their chance of success, ’cause that’s what they’re doing in school, and if we can use some of those same techniques in their job, they’re going to flourish,” said Miles.

Session participants were able to take part in the interactive presentation and were taught how to provide meaningful feedback that works for millennials.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today