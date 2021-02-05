Lakeland PBS

Businesses and Central Lakes College Collaborate to Welcome Students

Nick UrsiniFeb. 4 2021

Upward Bound Officer Cash Robinson started this initiative after having multiple conversations with Central Lakes College students.

“We created a simple sticker that area businesses could post in their doorway to notify patrons that this business welcomes all CLC students,” Robinson said.

The 2013 alumnus started reaching out to businesses in the Brainerd Lakes area that were not only close in proximity to the college, but also places students would go frequently.

“Food places, resource places, Habitat for Humanity, places I felt like would benefit them like the Salvation Army, YMCA, and Great Clips – everyone needs a haircut,” Robinson said.

Robinson said he will expand partnering with businesses that students say they visit often.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Nick Ursini

By — Nick Ursini

Related Posts

Brainerd Couple Speaks on Fire That Destroyed Their Home

31st Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza Final Results

Public Tasked with Creating Theme for Babe Statue in Brainerd

Brainerd Chamber Promoting Businesses with February Campaign

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.