Businesses and Central Lakes College Collaborate to Welcome Students

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Upward Bound Officer Cash Robinson started this initiative after having multiple conversations with Central Lakes College students.

“We created a simple sticker that area businesses could post in their doorway to notify patrons that this business welcomes all CLC students,” Robinson said.

The 2013 alumnus started reaching out to businesses in the Brainerd Lakes area that were not only close in proximity to the college, but also places students would go frequently.

“Food places, resource places, Habitat for Humanity, places I felt like would benefit them like the Salvation Army, YMCA, and Great Clips – everyone needs a haircut,” Robinson said.

Robinson said he will expand partnering with businesses that students say they visit often.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today