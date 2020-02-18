Business Owners Seeking Disaster Relief Due To Poor Ice Conditions

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Poor ice conditions have taken a toll on local businesses across northern Minnesota, leaving business owners across five counties to seek disaster relief funding. Reporter Malaak Khattab spoke with several business owners in the Leech Lake area that told her how they’re coping and what is being done.

The five counties affected are Beltrami, Hubbard, Itasca, Cass, and St. Louis. Any business that has been impacted by the poor ice conditions is asked to contact High Banks Resort Owner Kim Leonhardt.

