Business Owners and Residents Could Be Fined For Not Shoveling Sidewalks in Brainerd

Chantelle Calhoun — Jan. 15 2020

In Brainerd, heaps of snow pile on top of sidewalks in front of businesses along Washington street and highway 210, making it difficult for pedestrians. City officials have worked with these businesses to enforce property owners to clear their sidewalks

“High way 210 an 371 are state high ways and so when Mdot comes by and plows multiple times a day, they seem to get iced over more often, and businesses along those highways get into trouble keeping the ice off the side walks. More recently with the amount of snow that we’ve gotten, and the heavier snow with the rain mixed in, its been very difficult for businesses along the high way to keep the snow off the side walks,”said City Council Engineer Paul Sandy.

“We receive a lot of complaint about people that use the side walks on a regular basis trying to go to their jobs or trying to access the businesses and so the council discussed that in depth at the meeting, and came to the decision that if you have a business on 210 that we will be enforcing our city’s ordinance to make sure that the sidewalks are cleared and ice free after 48 hours of a snow day,” said Sandy.

“The city ordinance is having the snow removed and having the side walks ice free within 48 hours after an event, and that’s city wide its not just for businesses, its for people who have side walks at their residence, or residential neighborhoods or hospitals and its pretty typical for most cities so they expect that residents that live adjacent to those side walks or businesses keep them clear,” said Sandy.

The snow removal code covers all of Brainerd and property owners can request additional time if needed.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

