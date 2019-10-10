Business Network International Launches New Chapter In Brainerd

A national organization that aims to promote business growth and to connect professionals in the community recently launched a new chapter in the Brainerd Lakes Area.

Business Network International celebrated the launch of a new chapter, Professional Pacesetters, on Wednesday at Rumbly Hall in downtown Brainerd. The BNI organization was originally founded 30 years ago and now has over 200,000 members worldwide.

“Our biggest thing is to help grow other members and their businesses not only professionally, but personally as well. We are very dedicated to lead generation so helping with my contacts get people in contact with other people as well so we can actually help build their businesses through quality referrals,” explained Mike Kuck, Professional Pacesetters BNI President.

The Professional Pacesetters chapter meets every Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. at Sidetrack restaurant in Brainerd.