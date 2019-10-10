Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Business Network International Launches New Chapter In Brainerd

Oct. 10 2019

A national organization that aims to promote business growth and to connect professionals in the community recently launched a new chapter in the Brainerd Lakes Area.

Business Network International celebrated the launch of a new chapter, Professional Pacesetters, on Wednesday at Rumbly Hall in downtown Brainerd. The BNI organization was originally founded 30 years ago and now has over 200,000 members worldwide.

“Our biggest thing is to help grow other members and their businesses not only professionally, but personally as well. We are very dedicated to lead generation so helping with my contacts get people in contact with other people as well so we can actually help build their businesses through quality referrals,” explained Mike Kuck, Professional Pacesetters BNI President.

The Professional Pacesetters chapter meets every Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. at Sidetrack restaurant in Brainerd.

Rachel Johnson

Contact Lakeland News

Rachel Johnson
racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

One Injured After Car Hits Deer In Brainerd

Special Guest Jeanne Crain To Speak On Banking at Rosenmeier Forum

National Alliance On Mental Illness Educator Hosts Talk In Brainerd

Hewitt Man Dies in Car Crash, Three Others Injured

Latest Story

Brainerd League of Women Voters Hosts National Loon Center Speaker

Every month an organization in Brainerd hosts speakers from across the community to present on impactful topics from voter security to the 2020
Posted on Oct. 10 2019

Latest Stories

Brainerd League of Women Voters Hosts National Loon Center Speaker

Posted on Oct. 10 2019

One Injured After Car Hits Deer In Brainerd

Posted on Oct. 10 2019

Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center And Clinics Honor Employees

Posted on Oct. 10 2019

W-H-A Football Takes Conference With Win Over Warroad

Posted on Oct. 10 2019

Park Rapids Football Falls In Shutout To D-G-F

Posted on Oct. 10 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.