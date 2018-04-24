Lakeland PBS
Business Hwy 371/South Sixth Street Construction to Begin April 30

Sarah Winkelmann
Apr. 24 2018
Baxter, MN – Work on the $5.7 million Business Highway 371/South Sixth Street reconstruction project between Highway 210/Washington Street and Joseph Street in Brainerd begins Monday, April 30.

Motorists and residents should plan for the following:

April 30 to mid-July

  • Highway 371B/South Sixth Street will close from Joseph Street to Oak Street. A signed detour uses Industrial Park Road, Crow Wing County Road 45/13th Street SE and Oak Street.  Highway 371B/South Sixth Street will remain open to cross street traffic at Willow Street or Vine Street. For project work staging and detour maps, visit www.mndot.gov/d3/brd/.

For the duration of this project, April 30 to mid-October

  • Expect periodic lane, access or sidewalk closures along the entire Highway 371B/South Sixth Street corridor between Highway 210/Washington Street and Joseph Street. For your safety and ours, please watch for signs and stay out of closed areas.
  • A signed truck detour will direct Highway 371B/South Sixth Street commercial vehicles along Industrial Park Road/County Road 117/Thiesse Road, Highway 25 and Highway 210. The turning radiuses are narrow on the local street detour; please use the truck route whenever possible.
  • Access to businesses and residents to be maintained and open at all times. However, expect access changes and gravel surfaces when navigating in work areas. Local residents and businesses with questions may contact Joe Cameron, project manager, at 218-828-5740.

When complete in mid-October 2018, the project will reconstruct and redesign the roadway, upgrade city underground utilities and infrastructure, improve pedestrian accessibility, upgrade signal systems and replace road signs throughout the corridor.

Stay connected to the South Sixth Street project
For more information about this project, including detour maps and traffic staging, visit www.mndot.gov/d3/brd/.

For real-time travel information anywhere in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or dial 5-1-1.

Sarah Winkelmann
Contact the Author Sarah Winkelmann
swinkelmann@lptv.org

